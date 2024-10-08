Kim Mulkey, Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow Headed to SEC Media Days for LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s basketball team is gearing up for the new season with high expectations.

Head coach Kim Mulkey, alongside players Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow, will represent the Tigers at SEC Tip-Off ’25 on October 16. The team has been given a late afternoon time slot for media day, with portions of it set to be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Mulkey, now in her fourth season leading LSU, is looking to build off of last year’s Elite Eight appearance. The team returns three All-SEC starters in Johnson, Morrow, and reigning SEC Freshman of the Year Mikaylah Williams, as well as key players Sa’Myah Smith and Last-Tear Poa. Additionally, they have added five newcomers to the roster, including transfers Shayeann Day Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert, and Mjracle Sheppard and freshman Jada Richard. Adding to their depth at guard is transfer Jersey Wolfenbarger, standing at 6-5.

Fans can catch the Tigers in action during two upcoming exhibition games against Xavier (New Orleans) on October 24 and LSU-Alexandria on October 30. And mark your calendars for November 4 when LSU hosts Eastern Kentucky for their season opener.

One player to watch this season is junior guard Flau’Jae Johnson. Last year she averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, earning her a spot on the Second Team All-SEC. Her standout performances in last year’s NCAA Tournament helped lead the Tigers to the Elite Eight. But Johnson is more than just a talented athlete – she’s also made a name for herself as a rapper with her song “Came Out A Beast” featuring Lil Wayne being featured as one of the NFL’s Songs of the Season.

Joining Johnson is fellow junior Aneesah Morrow, who made a big impact in her first season at LSU with 16.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, earning her a spot on the First Team All-SEC. Her strong defensive skills also led to 93 steals last season, tying a program record. Morrow, originally from Chicago and a transfer from DePaul, will have a special homecoming when the Tigers play at Illinois-Chicago on December 19.

With such talented players and an experienced coach like Mulkey at the helm, the LSU women’s basketball team is poised for another successful season.