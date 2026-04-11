Kim Mulkey Eyes Second Portal Addition As Iowa State Guard Jada Williams Visits LSU

April 11, 2026 Andre Champagne Featured, LSU Basketball, Women's Basketball 0
Jada Williams, Iowa State
Former Iowa State and Arizona guard Jada Williams is currently in Baton Rouge on a visit to LSU (Photo by Arizona Athletics).

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Kim Mulkey and the LSU women’s basketball team have already added one transfer guard from the portal – and they may not be done yet.

Iowa State junior transfer guard Jada Williams is currently in Baton Rouge on a visit to LSU. The 5-foot-8 playmaker was the catalyst for the Cyclones’ offense last season, averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game across 32 games. Her 7.7 assists per game ranked second nationally, trailing only Kentucky’s Tonie Morgan.

Williams earned All-Big 12 First Team honors following her breakout season. In addition to her national ranking in assists, she also finished among the top 20 in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.22), a skillset that fits well within Mulkey’s offensive system.

Shea Dixon of On3.com is reporting that Williams has already visited Baylor and is scheduled to visit North Carolina early next week. LSU would ideally like to secure a commitment before she heads to Chapel Hill.

Before her time at Iowa State, Williams spent two seasons at Arizona. During the 2024-25 season, she started 30 games and averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Wildcats.

A former five-star prospect in the Class of 2023, Williams was a McDonald’s All-American. The Kansas City native also represented the United States internationally, winning gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

Williams would be a strong option to replace sophomore point guard Jada Richard, who recently entered the transfer portal. She brings proven experience running a post-heavy offense, along with the ability to score within a post-heavy system.

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