Kim Mulkey Eyes 100th Win As LSU Head Coach Sunday vs. N.C. Central

BATON ROUGE – Kim Mulkey will go for her 100th win as LSU’s coach on Sunday when No. 7 LSU (8-0), fresh off its first ranked win over the season, faces NC Central (0-9) at 2 p.m. CT in the PMAC.

Mulkey is poised to become to quickest LSU Women’s Basketball coach to 100 wins. Sue Gunter cracked 100 at LSU during her fifth season in her 129th game; Mulkey will coach her 114th game at LSU Sunday. Nikki Fargas is the only other LSU coach with 100 wins at the school.

Success has been a constant for Mulkey throughout her career who has won at least 20 games during every season of her head coaching career. In LSU’s win over Virginia Tech last season, Mulkey became the quickest coach in men’s or women’s DI history to reach 700 victories.

The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and fans can also listen on the LSU Sports Radio Network. After the game, fans can stay for autographs from the team in the Legend’s Club, forming a line on the PMAC concourse staring at Portal P.

Aneesah Morrow enters the game riding a six-game double-double streak. Her seven total double-doubles this year lead the country. Morrow also leads the nation in rebounding, hauling in 13.3 boards per game. She had 20 points and 15 rebounds in LSU’s win over No. 20 NC State.

Flau’Jae Johnson has also been playing as one of the nation’s top players. With 22.7 points per game, Johnson ranks No. 7 nationally and leads the SEC. She has three games this season with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Mikaylah Williams recorded the first scoreless game of her college career against Washington with an 0-9 shooting performance. But in the final game of the Pink Flamingo Championship, Williams paces LSU with 24 points on 7-13 shooting, including 4-7 from beyond the arc.

N.C. Central enters Sunday’s contest in search of its first victory of the season, having lost its first nine games. LSU will be N.C. Central’s fifth game against a power conference opponent.