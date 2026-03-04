Charlie Crème: Why Kim Mulkey Gives LSU a Real Shot at a No. 1 Seed in the NCAA Tournament

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Whether the LSU women’s basketball team ends up with a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme likes the Tigers chances.

Because of coach Kim Mulkey.

“Her teams always seem to be playing at their best, or close to their best, at this time of year,” Creme said on the Tiger Rag Radio Show on Tuesday night.

Mulkey has won four national championships – three at Baylor and one at LSU in 2023.

“I still don’t love the way she schedules,” he said. “I wouldn’t mind another game or two against a marquis opponent (outside the SEC). But how can you argue against the success she’s had? The preparation is top notch at LSU. She knows how to make adjustments. She knows how to coach in big games. Really good coaches seem to have their teams get better as they move along, and that’s Kim.”

The No. 6 Tigers (26-4) play at the SEC Tournament this week before the NCAA Tournament, where Creme says LSU’s best players must rise to the occasion where they did not always in the Tigers’ four losses.

“This is how the NCAA Tournament works,” he said. “Your stars have got to come out and shine.”

