Kim Mulkey and LSU Zeroing in On Nation’s No. 1 2025 Recruit

Kim Mulkey excels at recruiting top talent. She’s led teams with WNBA stars to national championships. At LSU, she’s built a top-notch recruiting team.

Now, they’re after Aaliyah Chavez, the top 2025 recruit. On3’s Prediction Machine favors LSU, putting the team at 62%. In comparison, Texas Tech is at just 5%. Chavez shared her top school choices with On3.

She praised LSU’s strong recruitment, noting daily contact with an assistant coach. She values LSU’s winning record and the energy she felt in Baton Rouge.

LSU already has Bella Hines, an exceptional guard. Adding Chavez would make LSU’s class even stronger. The Tigers are also eyeing ZaKiyah Johnson, facing a challenge from Kentucky.

Mulkey is about to start her fourth year at LSU. Her program is known for propelling players to success. Angel Reese’s WNBA success underscores this.