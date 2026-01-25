Kim Mulkey And LSU Women’s Basketball To Host Florida On Monday Evening

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 6 LSU women’s basketball team goes for its fifth straight win on Monday night as the Tigers host Florida in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (7 p.m., SEC Network).

LSU (18-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) is coming off a dominant 44-point win against Texas A&M on Thursday. The Tigers scored an SEC-high 98 points on 49.3% shooting. Despite senior guard Flau’jae Johnson and junior guard Mikaylah Williams combining for only 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting, Kim Mulkey’s team had five players finish with 10 or more points.

“I guess it tells you we got a lot of weapons and it’s pretty good when your two main perimeter players that have the most experience in your program struggle shooting it,” Mulkey said after the win.

Junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley led the team in scoring with 23 points. Fulwiley, who averaged just over 18 minutes a game for the Gamecocks the last two seasons, is now averaging nearly 22 minutes a game for the Tigers. Fulwiley said she is getting more comfortable playing in LSU’s offense.

“I feel like it’s been going good,” Fulwiley said after the win. “I’m getting better and I see my growth in areas that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. So, I’m just proud of myself and how far I came and how I just continue to try and get better each and every day.”

Florida (13-8, 1-5 SEC) heads to Baton Rouge with one of the nation’s top scorers in sophomore guard Liv McGill. McGill enters Monday’s contest averaging 23.4 points a game, which ranks fourth in the entire country.

The Gators are coming off their first SEC win of the season, an 89-71 blowout victory over Missouri (13-9, 1-6 SEC) last Sunday.