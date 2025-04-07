Kim Mulkey and LSU Women’s Basketball Snag Kate Koval from Notre Dame in Transfer Portal

The LSU women’s basketball team finally secured a coveted talent they initially missed out on in high school recruiting. Kim Mulkey and her staff made a strategic move in the transfer portal to land Kate Koval, a towering 6-foot-5 center and former top-five national recruit.

On Monday, Koval announced her commitment to the Tigers, marking their first transfer acquisition for the 2025 cycle. The standout player spent her freshman year at Notre Dame before entering the transfer portal on April 1.

Koval had previously considered LSU as a high school prospect, taking an official visit in September 2023 during the Tigers’ football home opener against Grambling. Despite initially choosing Notre Dame, her stint there lasted just one season.

As a freshman, Koval played in 32 games, starting in 10, and averaged 5.3 points along with 4.7 rebounds over 18 minutes per game. With three years of eligibility left, Koval’s addition is poised to bolster LSU’s lineup significantly.