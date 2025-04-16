Kim Mulkey and LSU Women’s Basketball Pick Up Key Piece from Transfer Portal on Tuesday

LSU secured a major addition to its basketball roster on Tuesday with the commitment of transfer forward Amiya Joyner, a 6-foot-2 rising senior from East Carolina.

Joyner, who started 72 games over three seasons, is expected to play a significant role in coach Kim Mulkey’s revamped frontcourt lineup after the Tigers’ complete turnover of their 2024-2025 frontcourt players.

The Mulkey reshuffle follows the Connecticut Sun’s drafting of Aneesah Morrow and Virginia’s acquisition of Sa’Myah Smith from the transfer portal. Aalyah Del Rosario and Jersey Wolfenbarger also entered the portal alongside Smith and are still searching for new opportunities.

Joining Joyner in LSU’s new lineup is 6-5 rising sophomore Kate Koval from Notre Dame, and incoming is Grace Knox, a 6-2 forward ranked among the top 10 recruits in the 2025 freshman class. Last season, Joyner delivered impressive stats for the Pirates, averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game, with a 48% field-goal percentage. A North Carolina native, Joyner has consistently improved her scoring and shooting throughout her career, leading the American Athletic Conference in rebounds as a sophomore with an average of 10.0 per game.

She visited LSU on Monday and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Additionally, LSU is reportedly a contender for former Wisconsin forward Serah Williams, another top transfer prospect. Williams, a rising senior, posted averages of 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game last season, shooting 49% from the field.