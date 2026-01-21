Kim Mulkey And LSU Women’s Basketball Look To Stay Hot On Thursday At Texas A&M

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 6 LSU women’s basketball team will seek its fourth straight win on Thursday evening as the Tigers travel to College Station to face Texas A&M at Reed Arena (8 p.m., SEC Network).

LSU is coming off back-to-back wins over ranked opponents (vs No. 2 Texas, at No. 13 Oklahoma) for the first time since January of 2023. The Tigers’ defense was dominant in their win at No. 13 Oklahoma (14-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference), holding the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation to just 71 points on 36.6% shooting.

“I felt like we did a good job with running time off the clock and even a good job of making them run their sets,” senior guard Flau’jae Johnson said after the win in Norman. “I feel like a lot of the easy baskets they got were in transition, but in the half court, we really made them run their sets. So, I feel like everybody did a good job just running with them and just doing our best in that way.”

LSU (17-2, 3-2 SEC) was able to contain 6-4 senior center Raegan Beers in the 91-72 win over the Sooners. Beers recorded a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds, but her impact was limited after the Tigers forced her to the bench with two early fouls in the first quarter.

“I thought we did a good job as you can,” Associate Head Coach Bob Starkey said after the win. “I mean, she is an absolute handful down there. I mean, people look at her, they talk about her strength, but she’s got some really good quick feet, some really good hands, and I think Oklahoma does a good job of placing people on the floor in certain spots that makes it difficult to double or go dig in and so it’s a really difficult job. One of the ways you guard her is attack her on the other end offensively.”

The Tigers will be tested in the paint again Thursday as Texas A&M junior center Fatmata Janneh averages 10.8 rebounds a game, ranking No. 13 in the nation.

When LSU heads to Texas, coach Kim Mulkey will go up against a familiar player. Texas A&M junior guard Janae Kent will face the Tigers for the third time since transferring out of Baton Rouge in 2024. Kent, a former ESPN Top-100 player in the Class of 2023, is averaging 9.3 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Aggies.

Texas A&M (8-6, 1-4 SEC) is coming off a blowout 80-35 loss to No. 4 Texas (19-2, 4-2 SEC) on Sunday.