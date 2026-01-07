Kim Mulkey And LSU Women’s Basketball Look To Avoid 0-3 SEC Start Against Georgia Thursday

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 12 LSU women’s basketball team will try to elude a third straight Southeastern Conference loss as the Tigers play at Georgia on Thursday (5:30 p.m. SEC Network+).

The last time the Tigers (14-2, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) started 0-3 in conference play was during the 1994-95 season. That year, LSU went on to win only seven games and but one in the SEC. Georgia (15-1, 1-1 SEC) is not ranked, but has received votes for the Associated Press poll.

Coach Kim Mulkey’s squad is coming off a frustrating loss as it turned the ball over 22 times in a 65-61 defeat at then-No. 11 Vanderbilt on Sunday. And in 19 minutes, senior star guard Flau’jae Johnson went scoreless for the first time since February, 12, 2023, in an 88-64 at No. 1 South Carolina.

But Johnson’s slowed production could be stemming from an ankle injury suffered against Vanderbilt she tried to play through.

“Hopefully she’ll be able to play against Georgia, but if not, injuries are a part of sports,” Mulkey said on her radio show on Tuesday. “You hate it, but it’s nothing serious other than a puffy ankle. We have to prepare as if she’s not going to play, but I’m sure Flau’jae will do everything she can to get out there.”

On Sunday, LSU’s turnover issues and rebounding miscues cost the Tigers down the stretch. Even though most of her roster doesn’t have much experience in the SEC, Mulkey wants the issues fixed soon.

“We’ve got to get better,” Mulkey said. “We’ve got to do some self-reflection. Put a mirror in front of your face, individually and go, ‘What did I do that contributed to that loss when it was a five-point game or a possession game?’”

Georgia is coming off a 64-58 overtime win over Texas A&M on Sunday. The Lady Bulldogs trailed by as many as 19 in the second quarter, but rallied in the second half with the help of a dominant defensive performance. Georgia held Texas A&M to 19 percent shooting in the second half and did not allow the Aggies to convert a field goal in overtime.

Georgia will enter Thursday’s contest with the No. 15 scoring defense in the country, allowing opponents to score only 53.6 points a game. The Lady Bulldogs are No. 8 in field goal percentage defense at 33.6.