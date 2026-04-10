Kim Mulkey And LSU Women’s Basketball Hosting Florida Transfer Laila Reynolds On Key Visit

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey may have lost her starting point guard to the transfer portal on Thursday, but she’s already moving quickly to build next year’s roster.

Sources confirmed to Tiger Rag that LSU is set to host Florida transfer Laila Reynolds on Friday. The 6-foot-1 junior guard is coming off a strong 2025-26 season, averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the Gators.

#LSU hosting Laila Reynolds today.



It would be a crucial pickup for Kim Mulkey and Co. as she averaged 12.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 1.9 apg for Florida last season.



With the departure of Flau’jae Johnson, Reynolds would be a huge addition to the wing.



They have similar play styles pic.twitter.com/m7eqio4kVJ — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 10, 2026

Reynolds is not a traditional point guard, but rather a wing. She excels at driving to the basket and uses her size to finish through contact. Her ability to rebound from the guard position is another asset that could appeal to Mulkey.

A native of Prince George’s County, Maryland, Reynolds is also a strong defender. She averaged 1.7 steals per game last season and is especially dangerous in transition, where she thrives in the open floor.

The former Florida standout not only fits Mulkey’s system, but her play style is similar to senior Flau’jae Johnson’s – attacking defenses in transition and creating offense with midrange jumpers.

Reynolds did struggle from three-point range this season, shooting a career-low 13.5% from beyond the arc.

The three-year starter recorded 12 points, three rebounds and two assists against LSU this season.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Reynolds was ranked as a top-20 prospect by all major recruiting services. She was also a McDonald’s All-American, becoming just the second player in Florida program history to earn the honor.

With LSU losing multiple key players to the portal, the Tigers are in need of experience and added size. Reynolds should be a top priority, especially with a visit to Tennessee expected to follow her trip to Baton Rouge.