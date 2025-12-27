Kim Mulkey And LSU Women Finally End Their Non-Conference Season On Sunday

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team (13-0) is back at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday afternoon and will face Alabama State (3-7) in its last non-conference game of the season (3 p.m., SEC Network).

The Tigers are coming off a dominant 110-45 win against Texas-Arlington, where LSU held the Lady Mavs to just 23.1% shooting all night (12-of-52). LSU also forced 34 turnovers, totaling 19 steals and 11 blocks.

“The defense was better,” coach Kim Mulkey said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well. I mean, we didn’t shoot free throws very well. We just missed too many open looks, but I thought we were trying to stop straight line drives and keep people out of the paint. And I thought for the most part, we did better. But man, it would be fun to shoot the ball better and play a little bit better defense and see what we really can look like.”

Freshman forward Grace Knox is coming off a career-best performance after scoring 25 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Knox was named SEC co-freshman of the week after her performances against Morgan State and UT-Arlington.

“I don’t even know if this kid realizes just how special she can become,” Mulkey said.

As the Tigers close out the non-conference schedule on Sunday, Mulkey wants her freshmen group to keep fighting for minutes.

“It’s little things that I’m looking at that give me confidence to put you in a big SEC game for one minute or two minutes,” Mulkey said. “Turnovers, fouls, did you hang on to that rebound? Those are the things I’m looking at from those freshmen. Scoring is a very small part of it. So, we got one more non-conference game, and then we start the real deal.”

LSU ranks as the No. 1 scoring offense in the country, averaging 107.9 points a game.