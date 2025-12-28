Kim Mulkey And LSU Women Complete Non-Conference Season With Another Blowout

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team completed its non-conference schedule with a dominant, 109-41 win over Alabama State on Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to go to 14-0 on the season while scoring 100 points or more for the 11th time this season.

LSU (14-0) will open Southeastern Conference play by hosting No. 11 Kentucky (13-1) on New Year’s night, Thursday (7 p.m., SEC Network+).

Kate Koval scored 23 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers and sees LSU as primed for SEC play.

“I feel like everybody on this team can hoop,” she said. “Everybody can step up and have a night. It just shows that whatever the season throws at us, everybody’s able to step up when they need to.”

Amiya Joyner added 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting. ZaKiyah Johnson scored 17 on 7-of-9 shooting. And Bella Hines had 13. Mikaylah Williams scored 11.

The Tigers outscored the Hornets, 25-8, in the second quarter for a 53-14 halftime lead.

“I’m going to learn a lot more in the SEC than what I learned through the preseason and in non-conference,” Mulkey said. “But all of it’s good, because I don’t have pre-conceived opinions in my head about them.”

Freshman forward Grace Knox was not with the team at the game, but is expected back on Monday.

“She needed to take care of some business, and I was in total support of that,” Mulkey said.