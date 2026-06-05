Kim Mulkey And LSU To Play At North Carolina In SEC/ACC Challenge On Dec. 2

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Who says LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey avoids scheduling quality non-conference games, particularly on the road?

Well, Kim Mulkey does.

WHY KIM MULKEY BELIEVES IN LIGHTER NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULES

But she will be playing a team that is usually ranked in the top 25 out of conference in the 2026-27 season when the Tigers play at North Carolina in Chapel Hill in the Southeastern Conference/Atlantic Coast Conference Challenge on Dec. 2. Network and tip times for that Wednesday game will be announced at a later date.

It will be a clash of two teams who have seen recent success both in the regular season and postseason tournaments. Both teams are coming off Sweet 16 appearances last season.

North Carolina, which won the 1994 national championship on a buzzer beater of Louisiana Tech and Tech assistant coach Kim Mulkey, finished 28-8 and 14-4 in the ACC last season with a No. 13 ranking. LSU ended the season at 29-6 with a No. 8 ranking.

Playing at Carmichael Arena will mark LSU’s second straight road game of the SEC/ACC Challenge, now in its fourth season. The Tigers are 3-0 in the challenge with wins over Virginia Tech in 2023 and Stanford in 2024, both in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU also secured a double-digit comeback victory against Duke in 2025 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Tigers hold a 3-0 advantage over North Carolina in the all-time series. LSU and North Carolina’s most recent matchup came during the 2016 regular season at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in a neutral site contest. LSU won, 70-43. The Tigers also won when the two teams matched up in the 2008 Elite Eight with LSU winning, 56-50, to reach the Final Four.

LSU faced UNC for the first time in the Crawfish Classic hosted in Baton Rouge to open the 1986-87 season, winning 79-63. Mulkey’s Tigers will face another North Carolina institution in NC State on November 27 or 28 at the Fort Myers Tipoff event in Florida.