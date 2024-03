LSU coach Kim Mulkey on Monday landed a commitment in the transfer portal from Arkansas guard-forward Jersey Wolfenbarger.

The 6-foot-5 junior from Fort Smith, Arkansas, is a former McDonald’s All-American and five-star recruit who ranked No. 7 nationally coming out of high school.

Wolfenbarger appeared in 65 games with 26 starts, but she left the Razorbacks program before the 2023-24 season and formally entered the transfer portal last week.