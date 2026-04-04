Kim Mulkey And LSU Left Scrambling As Gabe Lazo Departs Days After Hiring

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey will have her work cut out for her in the coming weeks.

Mulkey is now tasked with filling two coaching vacancies after newly hired assistant Gabe Lazo – who was announced earlier this week as the replacement for Gary Redus II – was named the new head coach at UCF late on Saturday morning.

Sunshine State native coming home ☀️🌴



Welcome to UCF, @CoachGabeLazo pic.twitter.com/EoivmvZf93 — UCF Women's Hoops (@UCF_WBB) April 4, 2026

Although Lazo was with the program for just four days, he was expected to be a major addition to LSU’s staff. The former Tennessee assistant under Kim Caldwell is regarded as an elite recruiter and played a key role in signing the No. 1 high school recruiting class in 2025.

In addition to the change of scenery, there was a possibility that Lazo could have helped bring some Tennessee players to Baton Rouge who had entered the transfer portal. The Lady Vols currently have seven players planning to enter the portal, including former five-star guard Mia Pauldo, who averaged 10.4 points this season.

His departure doesn’t put LSU in an impossible position, but it does create some discomfort – especially with the transfer portal opening on April 6. With just days to prepare, the Tigers will be short-staffed at a critical time in roster building.

Kaylin Rice remains LSU’s director of recruiting, which helps soften the blow, but Mulkey, Bob Starkey and the rest of the staff will still have significant work ahead – both in filling coaching roles and navigating the transfer portal.

Ironically, Lazo takes over at UCF following the departure of Sytia Messer, Mulkey’s former assistant at Baylor. Messer spent four seasons leading the Knights before being let go after a 49-69 record.

Given her strong recruiting background and previous success under Mulkey at Baylor, a reunion between Messer and LSU isn’t out of the question.

Another name that could draw attention in the coming days is Roman Tubner, who was recently let go after two seasons on Kim Caldwell’s staff at Tennessee. Tubner spent the past two years as an assistant in Knoxville and, prior to that, served as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama.