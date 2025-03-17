Kim Mulkey and LSU Draw A No. 3 Seed In NCAA Tournament

LSU was announced as a No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening as the Tigers get ready to host First- and Second-Round games in the PMAC.

LSU will host No. 14 San Diego State in the first-round in the PMAC on Saturday. The LSU/SDSU winner will face the winner of No. 4 Florida State and No. 11 George Mason. Games will be played on Saturday and Monday in the PMAC with tip times coming later in the week. Tickets will be available on LSUtix.net, starting on Monday at 10 a.m. CT.

The Tigers are in the Spokane 1 Regional. Along with LSU, the other three top-four seeds are No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 NC State and No. 4. Baylor. LSU defeated NC State earlier this season in the Bahamas. The Tigers won last year’s Sweet 16 matchup against UCLA>

Coach Mulkey is in her fourth season at LSU and the Tigers have hosted NCAA Tournament games every year under her leadership. This marks the fourth year in a row that LSU is a No. 3 seed. The Tigers won the national championship as a No. 3 seed in 2023.