Kim Mulkey Adds To LSU Women’s Basketball’s No. 1 2025 Recruiting Class With 6-Foot-2 Highly-Ranked Front Court Player

The LSU women’s basketball team secured a significant commitment on Tuesday, landing talented freshman forward Meghan Yarnevich. The 6-foot-2 standout from Maryland becomes the fifth high-school recruit to join LSU’s top-ranked freshman class, marking the likely final transformation of the Tigers’ frontcourt under coach Kim Mulkey’s leadership.

With this addition, the Tigers boast a four-player post lineup for the 2025-2026 season, consisting of two freshmen and two transfers. Previously, LSU signed Grace Knox, a forward from California ranked as ESPN’s seventh-best prospect for the class of 2025, in November. The team further strengthened its roster by adding former Notre Dame forward Kate Koval and ex-East Carolina forward Amiya Joyner, rising sophomore and senior, respectively, in April.

LSU recently faced a setback, losing out to UConn in the recruiting battle for Serah Williams, a top player in the transfer portal from Wisconsin. This offseason, the Tigers aimed to overhaul their roster, replacing eight of the 13 players from the 2024-2025 lineup. The efforts have resulted in the addition of five freshmen and three transfers, including former South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley.

Yarnevich had initially committed to Georgia in November but reopened her recruitment on May 4. She now joins LSU as a freshman alongside Knox and three top-35 guards: ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage, and Bella Hines, further solidifying the Tigers’ promising future.