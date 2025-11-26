Kiffin’s Crossroads: LSU Makes Its Move

November 26, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services LSU Football News, Podcast, Radio 0
Which school will Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin point to? LSU or Florida, or stay at Ole Miss? (Ole Miss photo).

Tiger Rag Radio hosts Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne, Glenn Guilbeau and producer Andre Champagne discuss how close Lane Kiffin really may be to coming to Baton Rouge or another destination. Tiger Rag talks with ESPN 104.5 Baton Rouge Radio’s Matt Moscona on the LSU head coaching search and how Lane Kiffin is trending to LSU, and who the Tigers’ backup candidates may be.

In the second hour, Tiger Rag speaks with LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon on the Tigers’ 5-0 start and their upcoming trip to Niceville, Florida, for the Emerald Coast Classic. Tiger Rag also speaks with Yahoo Sports’ very own Ross Dellenger, who breaks down the latest with the Lane Kiffin situation. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell….

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


seventy two ÷ 12 =
Powered by MathCaptcha