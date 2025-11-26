Kiffin’s Crossroads: LSU Makes Its Move

Tiger Rag Radio hosts Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne, Glenn Guilbeau and producer Andre Champagne discuss how close Lane Kiffin really may be to coming to Baton Rouge or another destination. Tiger Rag talks with ESPN 104.5 Baton Rouge Radio’s Matt Moscona on the LSU head coaching search and how Lane Kiffin is trending to LSU, and who the Tigers’ backup candidates may be.

Have The Adventures of Kiffin’s Travels – Monte and Lane – convinced Lane to pack and go again? To LSU?https://t.co/Q1RMlsmkR0 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 25, 2025

In the second hour, Tiger Rag speaks with LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon on the Tigers' 5-0 start and their upcoming trip to Niceville, Florida, for the Emerald Coast Classic. Tiger Rag also speaks with Yahoo Sports' very own Ross Dellenger, who breaks down the latest with the Lane Kiffin situation.