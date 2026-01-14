Kiffin Tweets: The Tiger Emoji Made Its Return On Wednesday

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

On Tuesday evening, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin tweeted out a Tiger emoji. Today, it was clear the emoji pointed to freshman transfer quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC. Longstreet, the No. 6 quarterback and No. 20 overall player in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com, committed to the Tigers on Wednesday.

Shortly after Longstreet committed, Kiffin tweeted out another Tiger emoji, signaling that LSU is set to pick up another commit soon on Wednesday.

🐅 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 14, 2026

So, who could Kiffin be referring to now?

He and the staff could have landed unranked freshman offensive lineman Devin Harper (6-4, 315) of Ole Miss. Harper entered the portal on Monday and is from Louisiana. A four-star prospect in 2025, he was the No. 131 overall prospect, No. 7 guard/center and No. 3 player in the state from Calvary Baptist in Shreveport.

This season, Harper appeared in six games for the Rebels.

Ole Miss freshman offensive lineman transfer Devin Harper committed to LSU on Jan 30 2024 before signing with the Rebels on Dec 4 2024 Photo By Ole Miss Athletics

Harper committed to LSU on Jan. 30, 2024, but signed with Ole Miss and Kiffin on Dec. 4, 2024. He had offers from Florida, USC, TCU, Penn State, Michigan State, Missouri and Texas Tech coming out of high school.