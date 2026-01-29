Kiffin Tweets: Lane Hints At North Louisiana Visit

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

It’s been an unusually quiet day on social media for LSU head coach Lane Kiffin so far on Thursday.

Last night, Kiffin wrapped up a day-long recruiting trip across Louisiana on Wednesday with a stop at Sam Houston High School in Lake Charles. He visited Albert Simien, the No. 35 overall prospect and No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2027 according to 247sports.com. Simien (6-4, 280 pounds) is also ranked as the No. 4 player in the state of Louisiana.

Kiffin began his Thursday with coffee and an uplifting message.

Later, Kiffin tweeted a photo of his niece, Grace Kiffin – the daughter of Chris Kiffin – at a Pilates class with someone wearing a Lane Kiffin “Hoe” shirt.

Just before noon, Kiffin shared a message from Brianna Wiest’s “The Pivot Year” with his fans and followers.

Kiffin hinted at returning to the recruiting trail after posting a photo of a framed Cincinnati Bengals jersey of Trent Taylor, with a plaque of former Miami quarterback Brock Berlin in the background. Both Taylor and Berlin were standout high school players at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana. The two also ended up playing in the NFL.

Kiffin is likely checking in with four-star quarterback Peyton Houston, who is already committed to the Tigers. Houston (5-11, 200 pounds) is rated as the No. 9 quarterback in the nation and as the No. 8 player in Louisiana according to 247sports.com.