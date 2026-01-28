Kiffin Tweets: Lane Gets His First Taste Of The 337

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU head football coach Lane Kiffin has had one of the busiest months of anyone in the country—and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Kiffin is in the 337 today, continuing his recruiting efforts.

Kiffin’s first stop of the day was in St. Martin Parish at Cecilia High School, where he and running backs coach Kevin Smith took a picture with Cecilia head football coach Cody Champagne. It’s likely he also checked in on four-star athlete Braylon Calais.

Calais (6-2, 195 pounds) is rated as the No. 3 athlete and No. 47 overall player in the country according to 247sports.com. He’s also the No. 5 player in Louisiana and one of the Tigers’ top targets for the Class of 2027.

Kiffin and Smith even made a pit stop at Billy’s Boudin & Cracklins in Scott, Louisiana.

Kiffin also visited Acadiana High School in Youngsville. Here, he’s pictured with head football coach Doug Dotson.

It’s still early, but Kiffin is embracing Louisiana’s culture, earning the trust of the fan base with each passing day.