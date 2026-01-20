Kiffin Tweets: It’s Blind Side Day At LSU

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin once again hinted that the Tigers could be in for a big day in the Transfer Portal on Tuesday morning.

This is going to be the best day yet!! ⁦@LSUfootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/9vOwPGIgwd — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 20, 2026

Kiffin could be eluding to Colorado sophomore Jordan Seaton, who is the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 4 overall player in the portal, according to 247sports.com. Seaton is currently the highest-ranked uncommitted player still available.

But let’s backtrack a bit.

And on Sunday, the Lord of the Portal will not rest. Lane Kiffin will host the No. 1 Offensive Tackle in the Transfer Universe – Jordan Seaton. https://t.co/HExDfOJIR6 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 18, 2026

Seaton (6-foot-5, 330 pounds) arrived in Baton Rouge to visit LSU on Sunday after originally being expected the previous Thursday. Seaton was then supposed to visit Oregon late Monday, but he was still in Baton Rouge Monday night.

Seaton posted a video on Instagram at 5:30 p.m. Monday of Louisiana State Police in Baton Rouge escorting him, and not in a bad way. The clock in the vehicle Seaton was in read “3:04 p.m.”

Colorado sophomore transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton posted himself being escorted by Louisiana State Police at 304 pm on Monday Seaton Instagram Video

Two minutes prior to Seaton’s video in the car, Kiffin tweeted out a picture of his nephew Christian “Cookie” Kiffin and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry at the Governor’s Mansion at 3:02 p.m.

It was reported that Kiffin may have taken Seaton to meet Landry.

This morning, Kiffin posted a video of getting coffee on Instagram, using the hashtag: BlindSideDay.

Lane Kiffin hints at potentially landing a top offensive lineman on Twitter on Tuesday morning Lane Kiffin Twitter Photo

So, what does this mean?

In football, the “blind side” is referred to as the side of a quarterback’s body opposite his throwing arm, where they can’t easily see incoming defenders, particularly back in the day when quarterbacks took snaps from under center and dropped back with their back to the left tackle (for right-handed quarterbacks). In more recent decades, quarterbacks routinely line up several yards behind center in the shotgun formation and see both tackles much the same.

Kiffin is likely referring to Seaton, who could play left tackle if he signs with the Tigers. Or maybe he just really likes Sandra Bullock movies.

New Orleans native Mike Lewis published a very successful called “The Blind Side” in 2006 about Ole Miss left tackle Michael Oher, who went on to become a first round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2009 and played in the NFL until 2016.

A movie called “The Blind Side,” starring Sandra Bullock, was released in 2009.