Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball on Why He Likes LSU Baseball So Much This Season

Kendall Rogers, renowned college baseball analyst from D1Baseball.com, made his highly anticipated first appearance in 2025 on Tiger Rag Radio this week.

With the release of their preseason Top 25, LSU was ranked third behind powerhouse programs Texas A&M and Virginia.

“It’s great to be back and talking baseball with you guys,” Rogers said enthusiastically. “January means it’s officially time to get started, and I can’t wait.”

When asked about his thoughts on the upcoming LSU team, Rogers noted that they may lack the star power of previous years but have a well-rounded roster. “Jared Jones is one of the premier power hitters in the country, and Steven Milam is a clutch player who could have a breakout season,” he stated confidently.

On the pitching side, Rogers praised UCSD transfer Anthony Eyanson and returning ace Kate Anderson. He also highlighted Chase Shores as an X-factor with his blazing fastball. “This is probably the deepest and most talented pitching staff we’ve seen at LSU in a while,” he added. He also mentioned that head coach Jay Johnson has a loaded roster full of both proven and unproven talent. One standout player that raised some eyebrows was Jared Jones, not listed as one of the top 100 juniors in the country according to another publication.

“That’s a great question,” Rogers responded when asked about this omission. “He may strike out too much for some people, but when you look at his raw power and leadership qualities, it’s hard to ignore him.”

Overall, Rogers believes this LSU team has all the makings of a national championship contender.

As this new LSU baseball team prepares to hit the field, one question looms over them: How will chemistry play a role in their success? With only 12 returning players, many eyes are on how this group of talented individuals will mesh together. But Rogers remains confident, knowing that this is now the norm in today’s culture of constantly bringing in new recruits.

And with strong leaders like Milam and Bear Jones at the helm, expectations for this team are high. After all, this is LSU we’re talking about – a program known for its winning culture and history of competing for national championships, Rogers told Tiger Rag.

But they’ll face tough competition in Texas A&M and Virginia, both powerhouse teams with strong lineups. It’s sure to be an exciting season for fans and players alike as they battle it out on the diamond. And who knows, maybe we’ll see another championship run from the Tigers.

