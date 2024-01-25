Kayshon Boutte’s Arrest in Illegal Sports Gaming Scheme: Audio Details with East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hiller Moore and Louisiana Gaming Control Chairman Ronnie Johns

Hiller Moore

Ronnie Johns

Former LSU football star Kayshon Boutte has been arrested after he allegedly created a fraudulent sports betting account on FanDuel Sportsbook when he was 20-years-old so that he can bet on sporting events. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says State Police has been investigating Boutte since April 2022, two days after the NCAA basketball championship game was played in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.

“On one particular game, seven different bets (were made), which caused some sort of alert by the system and that alert was sent to the Louisiana State Police,” said Moore.

State Police says it investigated Boutte’s sports gambling activities from April 2022 to May of 2023. Investigators say Boutte placed more than 89-hundred wagers during that time and at least 17 were on NCAA football games. Boutte was on the LSU football team in 2022 and Moore says any bets he made as a player do not rise to criminal activity.

“It’s not a criminal violation, there maybe some LSU or NCAA rules violated, but that does not fit into the criminal equation,” said Boutte.

State Police says Boutte’s alias account shows at least six of his wagers were on LSU football, including the 2022 season opener against Florida State. But Moore says the evidence shows he was not throwing games.

“The games that he bet involved him and LSU were on him betting on himself to do well,” said Boutte.

The arrest warrant says more than $637,000 in wagers were made from the fraudulent account and the winnings topped $500,0000.

Boutte, who is from New Iberia, has been charged with computer fraud and gaming prohibited and placing sports bets under the age of 21. He was a rookie with the New England Patriots during the 2023 football season and appeared in five games and caught two passes.

Boutte was a a freshman All-American in 2020 after catching 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns. He caught nine touchdown passes his sophomore season before suffering a season ending injury in week 6. The former Westgate High star caught 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns in his final season at LSU in 2022.