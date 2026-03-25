Kaliya Lincoln Named SEC Co-Specialist Of The Year

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LSU Gymnastics sophomore Kaliya Lincoln earned SEC Co-Specialist of the Year honors as the Southeastern Conference announced its postseason awards on Wednesday. A total of eight Tigers earned All-SEC honors for their performance in the 2026 SEC Championships.

Year two has been real fun @KaliyaLincoln 🔥



Kaliya Lincoln is the 2026 Co-SEC Specialist of the Year! #GeauxTigers | @SEC pic.twitter.com/VlW1oqABQb — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 25, 2026

The SEC Specialist of the Year awards are voted on by the league’s head coaches, with nominees based on regular-season NQS rankings and SEC Championship performances.

Lincoln earned SEC Co-Specialist of the Year honors after a standout sophomore season as a key contributor on vault, beam and floor for the Tigers. It is the first SEC Award of her career, becoming the fifth gymnast in school history to win the specialist award, following Kiya Johnson as the last Tiger to claim the award in 2021.

The Frisco, Texas native owns NQS marks above 9.900 on all three events she competes, including a 9.915 on vault, 9.905 on beam and 9.906 on floor. Lincoln has competed in every meet this season and has delivered consistent routines all throughout the regular season, including five meets with scores of 9.900 or higher on at least two events. She posted season highs of 9.975 on both vault and floor and a 9.950 on beam.

At the SEC Championships, Lincoln claimed a share of the floor title with a 9.950, marking the first SEC title of her career. She has totaled four event titles this season—three on floor and one on vault—and five for her career.

In addition to the league’s top honors, LSU placed eight gymnasts on the 2026 All-SEC Team:

Nina Ballou – 9.875 (FX)

Kailin Chio – 9.975 (VT), 9.950 (UB), 9.950 (BB), 9.900 (FX), 39.775 (AA)

Kylie Coen – 9.900 (FX)

Emily Innes – 9.900 (FX)

Kaliya Lincoln – 9.950 (FX)

Konnor McClain – 9.950 (BB)

Victoria Roberts – 9.900 (VT)

Lexi Zeiss – 9.875 (VT)

Eight Tigers earned a spot on the 2026 All-SEC list 👑#GeauxTigers | @SEC pic.twitter.com/fGj5IH4UZk — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 25, 2026

The All-SEC Team is comprised of the student-athletes who recorded the top four scores (including ties) on each event and in the all-around during both sessions of the SEC Championships.

It was the first career All-SEC honor for Ballou in her freshman season, as well as firsts for Coen, Innes, Lincoln, Roberts and Zeiss. Chio earned All-SEC honors on all four events and the all-around at this year’s SEC Championship, marking her second straight year on the All-SEC team and moving her total to eight career All-SEC honors. McClain earned her third straight year on the conference team and her third career honor.

With a combined 12 honors across eight gymnasts in 2026, LSU now owns 128 All-SEC honors in program history.