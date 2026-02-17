Kailin Chio Named Week 7 SEC Gymnast Of The Week

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU gymnastics sophomore Kailin Chio claimed her third SEC Gymnast of the Week Award this season and 12th of her career following a record all-around performance on Friday night, announced by the league on Tuesday.

Chio won the all-around in the Tigers’ last meet against No. 17 Auburn (2-7, 0-5 Southeastern Conference) after putting up a career-high 39.875 performance. Her score matched the second highest all-around score by any LSU gymnast in school history, joining Haleigh Bryant (2023) and April Burkholder (2003) as the only three Tigers to achieve that score.

The sophomore won three event titles on top of her all-around title on Friday, claiming the vault (9.975), beam (9.975), and floor (10.00) titles, bringing her total to 41 in her career and 17 this season. Her scores of 9.900 or higher on every event for LSU helped lead the Tigers to their score of 198+ this season, defeating Auburn with a final score of 198.325.

Chio’s night was highlighted by her 10.00 floor performance that secured her third career perfect score and first on floor.

The Tigers will travel to Norman next for a battle between the top two teams in the nation as No. 2 LSU (6-1-1, 3-1 SEC) will take on No. 1 Oklahoma (10-0-1, 5-0 SEC) on Friday, February 20 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.