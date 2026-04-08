Kailin Chio Named Central Region Gymnast Of The Year

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The accolades continue to roll in for LSU Gymnastics as sophomore standout Kailin Chio has been named the 2026 Central Region Gymnast of the Year by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA), while gymnastics administrator Julie Cromer earned Central Region Administrator of the Year honors.

Another one for the resume ✍️



Kailin Chio is the 2026 Region One Gymnast of the Year! #GeauxTigers | @kailin_chio pic.twitter.com/yhkj93nLRF — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 8, 2026

The WCGA presents awards annually in each of the six NCAA Division I regions, as well as in Division II and Division III (East and West), reflecting the depth of talent and dedication throughout the collegiate gymnastics community. These prestigious awards are meant to recognize outstanding achievement and leadership in coaching, athletic performance, and administration across the sport.

Chio’s recognition as the region’s top gymnast highlights a dominant sophomore campaign that has placed her among the nation’s elite. She was recently named the SEC Gymnast of the Year and has been a cornerstone of LSU’s success in 2026. She was the ninth gymnast in school history to win the SEC Gymnast of the Year award, with the last being Haleigh Bryant in 2024.

Her all-around excellence has powered the Tigers throughout the regular season and into postseason competition, solidifying her status as one of the top gymnasts in the country.

The WCGA Regional Gymnast of the Year is awarded to individual gymnasts who have achieved remarkable success and demonstrated leadership throughout the season. Voted on by head coaches within each region, these athletes represent the highest level of competitive excellence and sportsmanship.

After a historic freshman debut, Chio has only picked up right where she left off for the Tigers this season. The Las Vegas native placed as the nation’s No. 1 gymnast for four consecutive weeks with a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 39.795 throughout the regular season and owns a season-high 39.875 in the all-around, an LSU record.

Chio claimed her first individual SEC Championship titles this year after finishing as the top performer at the 2026 SEC Championships in both the all-around (39.775) and on vault (9.975) while posting 9.900+ scores on all four events.

In the start of the NCAA postseason, Chio recorded three perfect 10’s across two meets in the NCAA Second Round and Regional Finals. Her three perfect scores last week helped lead the Tigers to their 16th NCAA Regional Championship in program history and third consecutive regional title.

The sophomore is now at 12 perfect scores this season and 13 in her career. Last Saturday marked her eighth meet this season that she’s earned at least one score of 10.000 at a meet, which means she’s scored at least one perfect score in more meets (eight) than meets she hasn’t (six) on the year.

Across regional action last week, Chio took home a total of seven individual event titles across two meets, now sitting at 40 on the season and 63 in her career, the ninth most in LSU history. Her 40 event titles and counting this season marks only the fourth time in program history that an LSU Gymnast has won 40 or more event titles in a single season. She joins Sarah Finnegan (49 – 2019), Susan Jackson (45 – 2010), and Sandra Smith (45 – 1980) in that prestigious club.

Chio continues to climb the season records as her 10 all-around titles this season rank fifth-most in a single season, while her 11 on beam and 12 on vault both match the program record for the most in a single season on those respective events.

In addition to Chio’s individual honor, Cromer’s recognition as Central Region Administrator of the Year underscores the strength of LSU’s program from top to bottom. The WCGA honors athletics administrators who have made a significant impact on their gymnastics programs and institutions. Selected by regional head coach vote, these individuals exemplify the spirit of support and excellence in collegiate athletics.

The best support system around. Julie Cromer is the Region One Administrator of the Year! pic.twitter.com/DEr02o2AN7 — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 8, 2026

Cromer has played a vital role in supporting the gymnastics program’s operations, student-athlete experience, and continued national prominence.

Next up, the No. 2 Tigers are set to appear in the Elite Eight at the 2026 NCAA Championship Semifinals on Thursday, April 16, in Dickies Arena, and will compete in session I against No. 3 Florida, No. 6 Georgia, and Stanford at 3:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

2026 WCGA Region 1 (Central) Awards:

Head Coach of the Year:

Ashley Johnston (Alabama)

Assistant Coaches of the Year:

Justin Spring, Amelia Hundley & Ross Thompson (Alabama)

Nicole Jones & Devin Wright (Michigan State)

Administrator of the Year:

Julie Cromer (LSU)

Gymnast of the Year:

Kailin Chio (LSU)