Kailin Chio Earns Three Tens In No. 2 LSU’s 198.075-197.100 Win Over No. 8 Arkansas

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter
The No. 2 LSU gymnastics team secured a 198.075-197.100 victory over No. 8 Arkansas on Senior Night Friday in front of over 13,000 fans at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It’s the Tigers’ fifth score of 198.000+ this season.
Even though she did not compete in the all-around, sophomore Kailin Chio still stole the show. She earned three perfect 10s on the night – one each on vault, beam and floor – bringing her season total to nine and her career total to 10.
Chio is the first LSU gymnast to record three perfect 10s in a single meet since Haleigh Bryant accomplished the feat on March 10, 2023, against West Virginia.
LSU (11-3-1, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) looked to start strong on vault after posting its second-highest score on the event last week in Gainesville, Florida. Sophomore Lexi Zeiss led off Friday’s meet with a 9.825. Fifth-year senior Courtney Blackson followed with a 9.775 in the second spot.
Sophomore Victoria Roberts steadied the Tigers in the third spot, recording a career-high 9.900 to provide a spark. Sophomore Kaliya Lincoln followed with an outstanding 9.950, while junior Amari Drayton posted a 9.850 in the fifth spot.
Needing a strong anchor, Chio delivered. Chio stuck her landing to earn her seventh perfect 10 of the season and the eighth of her career – her second perfect score on vault this year. The performance pushed LSU’s vault total to 49.525.
Literal perfection at its finest.— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 14, 2026
Kailin gets her third career 10 on vault and seventh perfect score this season!
📺 SEC Network+ | @kailin_chio pic.twitter.com/my6wJT4FQ3
LSU held a commanding 49.525-48.800 lead over Arkansas (5-7-1, 2-5-1 SEC) after the opening rotation. The Tigers moved to uneven bars for the second event of the night.
Zeiss led off the bars lineup with a steady 9.850. Senior Ashley Cowan followed with a 9.825 in the second spot after taking a slight step on her landing. The middle of the lineup once again helped settle the Tigers, as junior Madison Ulrich posted a 9.90 in the third spot and graduate student Alexis Jeffrey added a 9.850 in the fourth. Blackson recorded a 9.30 after a rare fall, but junior Konnor McClain came through in the anchor spot with a 9.975 to bring LSU’s bars total to 49.375.
No one better to close us out. @_KonnorMcClain anchors with a 9.950!— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 14, 2026
📺 SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/tJISiatwrj
LSU led Arkansas 98.900-98.175 at the midway point. The Tigers moved to balance beam for the third rotation.
Junior Kylie Coen led off the beam lineup with a 9.750. Lexi Zeiss and Drayton followed with matching 9.825s in the second and third spots. Lincoln delivered a much-needed 9.90 in the fourth position. McClain then put together an outstanding routine for a 9.925 in the fifth spot.
Chio anchored the rotation with another perfect 10.0 – her fifth on beam this season – to lift LSU to a 49.475 on the event.
We are all witnesses.— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 14, 2026
Kailin gets her FIFTH perfect 10 on beam this season and SECOND 10 tonight 🫢
📺 SEC Network+ | @kailin_chio pic.twitter.com/6ZYGcQD1Tl
LSU held a 148.375-147.600 advantage over Arkansas heading into the fourth and final rotation of the night.
Senior Emily Innes recorded a strong 9.850 in the lead off spot on floor. Freshman Nina Ballou earned a 9.90 in the second spot. Coen followed with an impressive 9.925. In the fourth spot, Drayton posted a 9.90.
Chio followed with her third ten of the night and second on floor this season. But LSU wasn’t done. Lincoln anchored the floor lineup with a fantastic routine to earn a career-high 9.975 to bring LSU’s floor score to 49.700.
At a loss for words.— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 14, 2026
Kailin gets her second 10 on floor this year, third tonight and ninth this season!
📺 SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/IQ6a72Y7a7
LSU will head to Tulsa next weekend as it competes in the SEC Championships on Saturday inside the BOK Center (7 p.m., SEC Network).
Be the first to comment