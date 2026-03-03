Kailin Chio Continues Historic Run With 5th SEC Gymnast of the Week Nod

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU gymnastics sophomore Kailin Chio claimed her fifth SEC Gymnast of the Week award this season and 14th of her career after a standout 39.800 all-around performance and two perfect scores across two meets last weekend, announced by the league on Tuesday.

Kailin Chio added two more 10’s and five titles to her resume in the Tigers double weekend against No. 3 Alabama and at the fourth-annual Podium Challenge against Alabama, UNC and Arizona.

Two meets = Two 10’s 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/oPB6xQUlZe — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 3, 2026

The sophomore has now claimed five of eight awards distributed by the league in 2026 as she continues to be not only the top performer in the conference week after week, but in the nation. The sophomore jumped to No. 1 in the all-around this week with her National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 39.725, ending UCLA’s Jordan Chiles reign at the top the previous eight weeks.

There’s a new No. 1 in town 👑



Kailin Chio is now the No. 1 all-arounder in the nation with a 39.725 NQS, ending Jordan Chiles’ eight-week run at the top. Chio also leads the nation on vault and beam, while Chiles remains No. 1 on floor. pic.twitter.com/nHspz56dUu — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) March 2, 2026

Chio also holds the top spot nationally on vault with her NQS of 9.960 and beam with a 9.990.

This past weekend, she earned her third-straight perfect score on beam, marking her fourth consecutive meet with a perfect score. She has now tallied a 10.000 on beam in the Tigers meets against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 Alabama and at the Podium Challenge on Sunday.

Doesn’t get any better than this. @kailin_chio just scored her fourth perfect score on beam this season ‼️ pic.twitter.com/GTniduvvu1 — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 1, 2026

Chio now holds seven total perfect 10’s in her career, with six of those coming just this season and four coming on beam. Her seven career perfect 10’s share the seventh spot for most in program history. She is currently tied with Lloimincia Hall, needing one more to share the program record eight with Aleah Finnegan, Kiya Johnson and April Burkholder.

Chio posted five scores of 9.9+ out of her seven routines over the weekend, with two of those being 10’s. She won the all-around on Friday against No. 3 Alabama with her 39.800 performance, tallying her third straight 39.8+ score in the all-around in three straight weeks.

She secured the vault, beam, floor and all-around titles against Alabama on Friday and added one more on beam on Sunday at the Podium Challenge. Her beam win on Sunday marked her 12th career beam title and ninth this season. She now sits at 50 titles in her career and 28 this season.

Chio nears the record for most individual beam titles in a single season held by Sarah Finnegan with 11 in 2019. The sophomore can match that record with two just two more beam titles this season.

The Tigers will hit the road for another top five battle amongst the SEC’s best this week, this time against No. 4 Florida at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 8 on SEC Network.