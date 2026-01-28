Kailin Chio Claims Second SEC Gymnast of the Week Award This Season

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU Gymnastics sophomore Kailin Chio claimed her second SEC Gymnast of the Week Award in 2026 following a season-high performance against Kentucky, announced by the league on Tuesday.

In just the third meet of her sophomore season, Chio once again finished as the top performer in the Tigers’ meet against Kentucky with her all-around score of 39.775, helping lead the squad to a school record home opener score (198.050) last Friday night. Her all-around score is also the second highest by any gymnast in the nation through four weeks of competition.

Chio’s night was highlighted by a perfect 10 on beam, which was the first perfect score on the event by any gymnast in the country so far this season, her first perfect 10 on beam and second 10 in her career.

“I just did my beam routine,” Chio said after the Kentucky meet. “That beam lineup has been so rock solid from the beginning. You know, Lexi (Zeiss) going in and then Konnor (McClain) going in, they just rocked beam, so I didn’t even feel nervous going up. They set me up so well and I just wanted to do my best routine for them. I was just hoping for the score that we needed to get for this team no matter what if it was a 10 or not and I’m just super proud of myself for my hard work.”

She also put up scores of 9.9+ on every event for the Tigers, tallying a 9.950 on vault, 9.900 on bars, 10.00 on beam and 9.925 on floor. Chio finished the night with the highest scores on vault and the all-around on top of her perfect beam score, taking home three titles on the night.

Chio now owns seven titles in 2026 and 30 in her career. This week’s SEC honor marks the 11th of her career, with nine of those coming in her freshman season in 2025 and one other this season.

The No. 2 Tigers (3-1-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) will travel to Columbia for another SEC road matchup against No. 7 Missouri (4-2, 0-2 SEC) on Friday at Hearnes Center (6:45 p.m., SEC Network).