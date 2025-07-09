Kade Anderson Ready To Go No. 1, Plus The Future of LSU Football Is Here

Join the Tiger Rag Radio Podcast as we dive into the exciting future of LSU football!

Our expert panel, featuring hosts Jeff Palermo of the Louisiana Radio Network and Tiger Rag editor Glenn Guilbeau along with guests Zach Nagy, David Franklin, Chris Gordy, Ronald Dupree, and Ryan Clary, provides in-depth analysis and discussion on the latest LSU sports news.

Will Kade Anderson be the No. 1 Overall Draft Pick next week? He just won the James J. Corbett Award as the top male athlete in Louisiana as named by the Sugar Bowl.

KADE ANDERSON IS LOUISIANA’S TOP MALE ATHLETE

From LSU football news to LSU basketball news, we’ve got you covered.

Tune in for a comprehensive breakdown of the Tigers’ current recruiting class and a glimpse into what’s to come at SEC Media Days next week.

Whether you’re a die-hard LSU fan or just looking for the latest scoop on LSU football and basketball, this podcast is for you. So sit back, relax, and get ready to geek out on all things LSU with the Tiger Rag Radio crew!