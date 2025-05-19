Kade Anderson of LSU Named Semifinalist for 2025 Golden Spikes Award

LSU sophomore left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson was named Sunday by USA Baseball to the list of 25 semifinalists for the 2025 Golden Spikes Award.

With Andersonon the list, LSU leads the nation with 12 years of representation and 18 all-time selections on a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist list.

Anderson, a native of Madisonville, La., is the 15th LSU player to earn the honor.

Anderson is No. 2 in the nation this season in strikeouts with 133, and he has posted a 7-1 record and a 3.47 ERA in 83.0 innings. He has issued just 23 walks, and he is limiting opponents to a .220 batting average.

Anderson was voted SEC Pitcher of the Week after fired a complete-game shutout on April 3 in LSU’s 2-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma. He limited the Sooners to five hits in 9.0 innings while recording two walks and a career-best 14 strikeouts.

LSU has produced two Golden Spikes Award winners in its history – right-handed pitcher Ben McDonald in 1989 and outfielder Dylan Crews in 2023.

The 47th Golden Spikes Award will be presented June 21 on ESPN at 5:30 p.m. CT prior to first pitch of Game 1 of the Men’s College World Series finals.

Fan voting will again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2025. Baseball fans can vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com beginning Sunday with the naming of the semifinalists.

The 2025 Golden Spikes Award timeline is as follows:

· May 18: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced, and fan voting begins

· May 28: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends

· June 4: Golden Spikes Award finalists announced, and fan voting begins

· June 20: Golden Spikes Award finalists fan voting ends

· June 21: Golden Spikes Award winner announced

USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 4, and fan voting will once again open at GoldenSpikesAward.com before closing on June 20.

To stay up to date on the 2025 Golden Spikes Award, visit GoldenSpikesAward.com and follow @USAGoldenSpikes on Instagram and Twitter/X.

A complete list of the 25-player 2025 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalists follows:

Name; School; Year; Position; Conference

· Wehiwa Aloy – Arkansas – JR – SS – SEC

· Kade Anderson – LSU – SO – LHP – SEC

· Jamie Arnold – Florida State – JR – LHP – ACC

· Aiva Arquette – Oregon State – JR – SS – Pac-12

· Robbie Burnett – Georgia – SR – INF/OF – SEC

· Drew Burress – Georgia Tech – SO – OF – ACC

· Roch Cholowsky – UCLA – SO – SS – Big Ten

· Kerrington Cross – Cincinnati – SR – 3B – Big 12

· Daniel Cuvet – Miami – SO – 3B – ACC

· Liam Doyle – Tennessee – JR – RHP – SEC

· Joseph Dzierwa – Michigan State – JR – LHP – Big Ten

· Ike Irish – Auburn – JR – OF/C – SEC

· Jake Knapp – UNC – GR – RHP – ACC

· Justin Lebron – Alabama – SO – SS – SEC

· Kade Lewis – Wake Forest – SO – INF – ACC

· Alex Lodise – Florida State – JR – INF – ACC

· Kyle Lodise – Georgia Tech – JR – INF – ACC

· JB Middleton – Southern Miss – JR – RHP – Sun Belt

· Jacob Morrison – Coastal Carolina – R-SO – RHP – Sun Belt

· Mason Neville – Oregon – JR – CF – Big Ten

· Jack Ohman – Yale – FR – RHP – Ivy League

· James Quinn-Irons – George Mason – JR – CF – A-10

· Devin Taylor – Indiana – JR – OF – Big Ten

· Dylan Volantis – Texas – FR – LHP – SEC

· Kyson Witherspoon – Oklahoma – JR – RHP – SE