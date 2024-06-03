Justin Jefferson signs new deal, becomes highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history

Former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed a contract today that makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

Jefferson’s new deal with the Vikings will pay him $140 million over four years with $110 million guaranteed. He announced the news on social media this morning.

During his time with LSU, Jefferson partnered up with Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow to form one of the best offenses in NFL history. He posted 1,540 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns his junior year to help LSU win the 2019 national championship. He had over 100 receiving yards in all three of LSU’s postseason games including a 227-yard, four-touchdown performance in the CFP semifinal against Oklahoma.

Since being drafted at No. 22 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jefferson has been one of the most productive receivers in the league. Since 2020, he ranks sixth in receptions, second in yards and is tied for 11th in touchdown catches. He accomplished all that despite missing seven games last season due to injury. He’s one of just five players in NFL history to open his career with four consecutive 1,000 yard seasons.

Jefferson led the league with 1,809 receiving yards and 128 receptions in 2022, both of which are franchise records. He’s also the first player in NFL history to have at least 1,400 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.

Jefferson joins his teammate Burrow as the highest paid player at his position in NFL history. Burrow signed a deal with the Bengals last season that made him the highest paid player ever. Burrow’s deal paid him $275 million over five years.

Their teammate Chase is expected to sign a deal that will exceed Jefferson’s at some point in the future. Chase came into the league a year after Jefferson and Burrow and has had over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.