Just After Shedeur Sanders, LSU DE Bradyn Swinson Goes To N.E. In 5th, Then G Miles Frazier

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Just as all the drama of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders – son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders – finally getting picked by Cleveland in the fifth round of the NFL Draft unfolded after he fell from the first round, where some “experts” had him going, LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson went quietly to New England two picks later on Saturday.

BRADYN SWINSON MISSES CALLS EVERY NOW AND THEN, BUT STILL MAKES PLAYS

Swinson was the eighth pick of the fifth round and 146th overall. The senior from Douglasville, Georgia, led the Tigers with 8.5 sacks last season and with 13 stops for loss. He was listed as an edge rusher by the draft. Swinson finished third on the team with 58 tackles, including 30 solo stops. He transferred to LSU after playing from 2020-22 at Oregon.

LSU senior offensive guard Miles Frazier followed Swinson as the 171st overall pick to Detroit. He was a compensatory pick between the fifth and sixth rounds. Frazier was the third selection of those nine. A native of Camden, New Jersey, Frazier played in 2020 and ’21 at Florida International before transferring to LSU before the 2022 season.

The seventh and last LSU player picked was guard Garrett Dellinger, who was the 27th pick of the seventh and final round by Baltimore as the 243rd overall selection.

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell was the fourth pick of the first round of the draft on Thursday night, going to New England.

On Friday night, three other Tigers were taken – tight end Mason Taylor in the second round to the New York Jets, offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. in the third round to Baltimore and defensive end Sai’vion Jones in the third round to Denver.