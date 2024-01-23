Jordan Wright, Angel Reese help LSU sweep weekly LSWA honors

LSU men’s and women’s basketball teams swept top honors on Monday with Jordan Wright and Angel Reese being selected as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) College Basketball Players of the Week, in an announcement made by the organization.

The duo was honored after being nominated by their respective basketball sports information directors and selected by a statewide panel of media members. Wright earned LSWA men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors for the second time in three weeks, while Reese was named for the first time during the 2023-24 season.

JORDAN WRIGHT, LSU – Graduate Student, Guard, Waggaman, La.

In an 89-80 win over nationally-ranked Ole Miss, Wright put up 27 points with seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals in the win. It was the third game of 25-5-5-5 by an LSU player since 2015 and the first since 2000 in an SEC game. The 27-point effort was Wright’s 10th game of 20 points or more.

Against Texas A&M, Wright posted his second LSU double-double of the season and the 11th in his career after finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Wright remains one of five players in the SEC averaging 2.0 steals or more a game. The 6-foot-6 guard is tied for 10th in the league in scoring (15.8) and is 17th in rebounds (5.6). He has posted 15 consecutive games of scoring in double figure – the first by an LSU player since Cam Thomas (19) in 2021.

ANGEL REESE, LSU – Junior, Forward, Baltimore, Md.

Reese put together a great week, averaging 18.0 points and 16.5 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor in helping the Tigers earn SEC victories at Alabama and against Arkansas.

She started at Alabama where she had 20 points and 16 rebounds. It was her fifth 20-point game in a row to begin SEC play and her second SEC game with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds.

On Sunday Reese had another solid performance with 16 points, including her first made three of the year, with another 17-rebound performance. Reese has 12 double-doubles this season and four games with at least 15 rebounds. All of her 15-plus rebound games have happened over the past seven games.

For more information on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, visit the official website at www.lswa.info.

2023-24 LSWA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

December 4 – MBB: Shahada Wells, McNeese; WBB: Daisha Bradford, ULM

December 11 – MBB: Tahlik Chavez, Louisiana Tech; WBB: Kyren Whittington, Tulane

December 18 – MBB: Kevin Cross, Tulane; WBB: Daisha Bradford, ULM

January 2 – MBB: Shahada Wells, McNeese; WBB: Marta Galic, Tulane

January 8 – MBB: Joe Charles, Louisiana/Jordan Wright, LSU; WBB: Daisha Bradford, ULM

January 16 – MBB: Jordan Johnson, New Orleans; WBB: Hannah Pratt, Tulane

January 22 – MBB: Jordan Wright, LSU; WBB: Angel Reese, LSU