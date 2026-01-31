Jordan Turner Wins Long Jump As LSU Track And Field Opens Razorback Invitational

Tiger Rag News Services

The LSU track and field team wrapped up day one of the Razorback Invitational on Friday at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The lone win of the day for the Tigers came from senior Jordan Turner in the men’s long jump. The Jamaican tied for ninth halfway through, just barely making the final. Turner reached 7.80 meters (25-7.25) on his first leap of the final to take the win and remain undefeated on the season. He currently holds a season-best mark of 7.96m (26-1.5) from the LSU Purple Tiger.

Day two of the Razorback Invitational is set to begin at 9:55 a.m. for the Tigers with the men’s 3000 meter.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

LSU women’s track and field junior sprinter Rafiatu Nuhu ran a 200m PR of 24.25 yesterday while freshman sprinter Athaleyha Hinckson ran a 200m PR of 23.62.