Johnson confirms first hiring with Jason Kelly – a former National Assistant Coach of Year – joining staff as pitching coach

New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson confirmed a report that he’s hired Jason Kelly as his pitching coach.

Johnson told the Baton Rouge Advocate that reports from D1 Baseball of Kelly’s hiring was accurate, becoming the first addition to his staff after being named head coach at LSU on June 27.

Kelly was set to move into his third season at Arizona State and serve as pitching coach and was scheduled to add the title of recruiting coordinator for the upcoming 2022 season.

However, after being retained by Arizona State’s first-year coach Willie Bloomquist, the Arizona Republic reported July 2 that Bloomquist fired Kelly after he asked to interview for the vacant pitching coach’s position with Johnson at LSU.

Kelly replaces Alan Dunn who didn’t return after former coach Paul Mainieri announced his retirement.

Kelly joined the ASU coaching staff where he was hired by Tracy Smith. The Sun Devils, which won 11 of 15 weekend series, lost three pitchers from their projected starting rotation and a closer and wound up with a team earned average of 5.28 with a staff short on experience and depth. They still reached a NCAA regional with a 33-22 record after finishing fifth in the Pac-12 when Smith was fired following his seventh season in Tempe.

ASU’s staff fashioned a 3.56 ERA with 178 strikeouts and just 67 walks and four pitchers had sub-4.00 ERAs in the COVID-shortened season that included 17 games being played.

D1 Baseball named Kelly its National Assistant Coach of the Year following the 2018 season where the Huskies had made their third postseason appearance which included a trip to the College World Series. He spent a total of seven years with the Huskies where he earned a reputation among the nation’s top recruiters.

Kelly tutored 15 pitchers while at Washington that went on to be selected in the Major League Draft – seven of which were drafted in the top 15 rounds. He was promoted to Associate Head Coach with the Huskies in 2014.

Kelly, who spent the 2004 season at his alma mater Cal Poly working in baseball operations, joined the Mustangs’ staff in 2007 and spent the next six seasons as pitching coach. He helped put together a staff in 2011 that enjoyed a 3.60 ERA, the best in the school’s 17-year existence to that point.