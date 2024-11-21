Johnson and Morrow Each Double Down as No. 7 LSU Holds Off Tulane’s Late Rally

LSU’s unbeaten women’s basketball team faced a formidable challenge from Tulane on Wednesday night at the PMAC but managed to hold onto their lead and secure an 85-74 victory.

“It was a tough game, but I’m really proud of how we battled through it,” said LSU head coach Kim Mulkey after the game.

Flau’Jae Johnson led the Tigers with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists. Despite Tulane’s strong comeback in the fourth quarter, Johnson’s lockdown defense on guard Victoria Keenan helped secure the win for LSU.

“Aneesah (Morrow) and I always try to support each other and bring energy to the court,” Johnson said.

Morrow also had a standout performance with her fifth double-double of the season, recording 23 points and 16 rebounds. It marked Morrow’s 79th career double-double.

“She (Morrow) just has unstoppable energy out there,” Mulkey said of her star player.

Jersey Wolfenbarger added a season-high 15 points and 8 rebounds.

Sa’Myah Smith and Mikaylah Williams also made significant contributions for the Tigers, finishing with five assists apiece.

For Tulane, Kyren Whittington led the way with 24 points while Victoria Keenan scored 21 points in the first half alone, knocking down seven of eight 3-point attempts.

Mulkey said Johnson offered to take on the job at halftime of shutting down Kennan. And that’s exactly what Johnson did. Keenan was held scoreless in the second half.

LSU started out strong, going on an 8-2 run early in the first quarter and never relinquishing control. The Tigers dominated the boards throughout the game, out-rebounding Tulane 26-17 in the first half alone.

In the second quarter, Sa’Myah Smith got LSU off to a quick start while Keenan sunk three consecutive three-pointers for Tulane. However, Wolfenbarger came up big for the Tigers with two crucial baskets to maintain their lead.

The third quarter started slowly for both teams, but LSU’s Morrow and Johnson stepped up with back-to-back baskets to extend the Tigers’ lead. Smith also showed her creativity on offense in the paint and down low, setting up easy baskets for her teammates.

As Tulane tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, LSU’s defense began strong and Morrow quickly reached 20 points for the game. But Mulkey indicated LSU may have gotten tired defensively at that point and Tulane pieced together a 13-2 run over more than a five-minute stretch to pull within seven twice late.

Despite the late surge from Tulane, the Tigers held on.

“I’m proud of how we played as a team tonight,” Mulkey said. “Sa’Myah (Smith) and Jersey (Wolfenbarger) were impressive on both ends.”