Joe Burrow completes NFL single game rookie record 37 passes in second pro game

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is 0-2 as an NFL starter, but the Cincinnati Bengals rookie is clearly showing why he was the No. 1 overall pick in this past April’s NFL Draft.

In the Bengals’ 35-30 loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, Burrow completed 37 of 61 passes for 316 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The 37 completions were the most ever by an NFL rookie in a single game. The 61 attempts were the second most ever by an NFL rookie and made him the first NFL rookie since 1950 with 60+ passing attempts in a game and no interceptions.

And Burrow accomplished all that despite being leveled nine times by Cleveland’s pass rush. He was pressured on 18 of his 64 dropbacks.

The Bengals trailed 28-16 after three quarters. In the fourth and final quarter, Burrow led Cincinnati on TD drives of 83 and 75 yards in which he completed a combined 16 of 25 passes for 123 yards and two TDs.