Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson reunite on the runway in Paris

Former LSU players Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson reunited in Paris this past weekend and walked the runway during the Vogue World fashion show.

The two players set records together on their way to a national championship in 2020 and have since become the two highest paid players at their positions in the NFL. In Paris, they grabbed audiences’ attention once again, but not on the football field this time.

Both players wore black suits and Burrows had an opening in the back. Take a look at their outfits as well as fans’ reactions on social media here:

Former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson participated Sunday in the Vogue World fashion show in Paris.



📹 @NFLFrance pic.twitter.com/qaoN2yofSt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2024

NEWS: Joe Burrow spoke about why he modeled in Paris for the Fashion Show



“I wanted to get out of my comfort zone & grow as a person, I think walking in the show is a great way to do that”



“Crossover between fashion & sport is going to continue to grow”pic.twitter.com/Wzn9MnRnnl — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 24, 2024

No other QB could wear this pic.twitter.com/7rm54btGsr — Joe Burrow Fan Club (@JoeyBClub) June 24, 2024