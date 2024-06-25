Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson reunite on the runway in Paris

June 25, 2024 Will Nickel Football 0
LSU's Joe Burrow reunited with his former teammate Justin Jefferson in Paris. Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust

Former LSU players Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson reunited in Paris this past weekend and walked the runway during the Vogue World fashion show.

The two players set records together on their way to a national championship in 2020 and have since become the two highest paid players at their positions in the NFL. In Paris, they grabbed audiences’ attention once again, but not on the football field this time.

Both players wore black suits and Burrows had an opening in the back. Take a look at their outfits as well as fans’ reactions on social media here:

author avatar
Will Nickel
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


forty seven − 40 =