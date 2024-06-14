Jayden Daniels has signed his rookie deal. See how much he’ll make here

June 14, 2024 Will Nickel Football 0
Jayden Daniels will face off with former LSU Heisman winner Joe Burrow in week three this season. PHOTO BY: LSU athletics

Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has officially signed his rookie deal with the Washington Commanders.  

The No. 2 overall pick will make $37.75 million with a $24.3 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option for the 2028 season. His contract is fully guaranteed. Daniels hasn’t won the starting job yet, according to head coach Dan Quinn, but he’s expected to be the starter come Week 1.

Daniels got his deal done before No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick, signed his rookie deal towards the end of May. He’ll be paid $36.6 million over four years with the entire contract guaranteed.  

author avatar
Will Nickel
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


+ seventy five = eighty two