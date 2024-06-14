Jayden Daniels has signed his rookie deal. See how much he’ll make here

Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has officially signed his rookie deal with the Washington Commanders.

The No. 2 overall pick will make $37.75 million with a $24.3 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option for the 2028 season. His contract is fully guaranteed. Daniels hasn’t won the starting job yet, according to head coach Dan Quinn, but he’s expected to be the starter come Week 1.

Daniels got his deal done before No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick, signed his rookie deal towards the end of May. He’ll be paid $36.6 million over four years with the entire contract guaranteed.