Jayden Daniels’ Elbow Injury Happened Late In Blowout Loss To Seattle; Coach Takes Blame

Why was former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels still in the game Sunday while trailing Seattle, 38-7, late in the fourth quarter after the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and 2024 NFL offensive rookie of the year had already missed three games this season with a knee sprain and hamstring injury?

Daniels now has his third injury of a 3-6 season for the Commanders. While scrambling, he was tackled and landed awkwardly on his left elbow. He is expected to miss several more games after already missing three of nine games this season.

“It’ll knock him out for a while, sure,” Washington coach Dan Quinn told reporters Monday. “That is 100 percent on me.”

JAYDEN DANIELS WAS A PRO ON ARRIVAL FROM LSU

Quinn had planned to take Daniels and other starters out after the drive in which Daniels suffered the injury. And Quinn said the plan was to not have Daniels run on the last drive. But he took a shotgun snap in the red zone and then ran to his right before the tackle.

“That’s where I missed it,” Quinn admitted.

Daniels has completed 105 of 168 passes for 1,184 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions in six games on the season around 17 sacks. He has a 94.4 efficiency rating with a 51.8 quarterback rating. Last season, he completed 331 of 480 passes for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns in 17 games with nine interceptions around 47 sacks for a 100.1 efficiency rating and 67.6 QBR.

In 2024, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft set the NFL rookie record with 891 yards on 148 carries and six touchdowns with a 52.4-yard average per game. He has rushed 54 times for 262 yards and two touchdowns this season with a 43.7-yard average per game.

Daniels led Washington to its best record at 12-5 in 2024 since 1991 and first NFC championship game since 1991. It was also the Commanders’ first winning season since 2016.

He also set the NFL rookie record for most touchdown passes in the fourth quarter or overtime with 12 and had the best passing percentage for an NFL rookie quarterback at .690 and most points per game at 28.5.

Marcus Mariota will again replace Daniels as the starter when Washington hosts Detroit (5-3) on Sunday.