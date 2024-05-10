Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers likely to walk back $10,000 bet to avoid violating NFL policy

Jayden Daniles and Malik Nabers almost violated the NFL’s gambling policy just weeks after signing their first NFL contracts.

The former Tigers bet each other $10,000 on who would win Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. The NFL, to put it lightly, is not fond of the idea of its players gambling. Both players will likely have to walk back the bet, at least publicly, to avoid any trouble with the league.

After Daniels was taken at No. 2 and Nabers went at No. 6, Nabers made an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast and talked about the bet between the two.

“We got a bet going for rookie of the year,” Nabers said. “Whoever lose gotta pay, I think it’s $10,000 cash.”

Daniels confirmed that they made the bet when he made an appearance on the “All Facts No Brakes” podcast.

Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers have a $10K bet on who wins OROY 👀😳@JayD__5 | @whyguard13 pic.twitter.com/DUlTz2rE7O — All Facts No Brakes (@AllFactsPod) May 8, 2024

“Man, he wasn’t supposed to tell nobody,” Daniels said.

According to ESPN both players will be educated on the NFL’s gambling policy during their rookie minicamp and the bet is likely to be canceled afterwards. The league’s policy bans players and personnel from “placing, soliciting or facilitating any bet, whether directly or through a third party.”

Neither player will be punished for the bet, but they will both receive reminders about talking to the media about gambling in the future. The NFL takes gambling very seriously. Calvin Ridley, Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore, Josh Shaw and Shaka Toney are all NFL players who placed bets that violated the NFL’s policy and each of them received indefinite suspensions that lasted at least one year.