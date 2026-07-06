Jayden Anding Sets Tuesday At 12:30 P.M. For His Commitment To Either LSU Or Ole Miss

By KACE KIESCHNICK, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Four-star LSU target Jayden Anding, a safety from Ruston High School, is set to announce his commitment live on Rivals’ YouTube channel at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The younger brother of sophomore LSU cornerback Aidan Anding, Jayden was scheduled to make his announcement last Wednesday on Rivals’ YouTube week as part of Rivals’ Summer Signing Day, but he pushed back the date shortly before his scheduled time.

Anding (5-foot-10, 165) is expected to decide between LSU or Ole Miss.

247Sports.com ranks Anding as the No. 9 prospect in Louisiana and No. 21 safety in the nation. In his junior season with the Bearcats, he racked up 55 tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups. He visited LSU on June 19 after visiting the Rebels on June 5.

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin’s 2027 recruiting class features two defensive backs so far in four-star safety Karnell “Greedy” James and three-star cornerback Markez Davis.

James, who is 247Sports’ No. 24 safety and No. 282 overall recruit, flipped his commitment from Texas to LSU last week.

Davis gave his verbal pledge to the Tigers on June 8. On3.com ranks Davis of Northwest High in Opelousas as the No. 19 prospect in the state and No. 75 cornerback nationwide, while 247Sports lists him as a four-star wide receiver. Both are expected to play cornerback at LSU, so Anding would be the first true safety in the class.

LSU’s 2027 RECRUITING CLASS (15 commitments)

After James’ flip, the Tigers’ 2027 class is 11th in Rivals and 247Sports. Kiffin’s first recruiting campaign features 15 commits, including 11 five-star or four-star recruits.