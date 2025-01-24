LSU Baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson will address the media then engage in a Q&A session to preview the 2025 season.
LSU adds another pitcher from transfer portal in UCLA’s Thatcher Hurd
The pursuit of additional arms to bolster his future pitching staffs led LSU first year baseball coach Jay Johnson to his latest addition Wednesday from the NCAA transfer portal. Freshman right-hander Thatcher Hurd of UCLA […]
LSU baseball surrenders 14 hits to Vanderbilt, drops fourth SEC series of the season
No. 18 LSU baseball fell behind early and was never able to make it close with No. 7 Vanderbilt in a blowout game three loss. The Tigers surrendered a run in every inning on their […]
No. 5 overall seed LSU unleashes thunder and lightning in Baton Rouge Regional win over Oregon State to advance to championship game
If there are such a thing as baseball gods, they smiled on LSU on Sunday – blessing the Tigers with a 3-hour, 3-minute weather delay that allowed for a regrouping, of sorts. It might not […]
