Jay Johnson receives huge boost as a top LSU baseball commit opts out of MLB draft

Jay Johnson’s incoming freshman class just received a huge boost.

California high school outfielder Derek Curiel has withdrawn from the 2024 MLB Draft and will enroll at LSU this summer, he announced on social media on Monday.

Curiel is a highly-touted high school prospect coming in as the No. 10 player in the class of 2024, according to Perfect Game. He is also the No. 117 player in MLB.com’s 2024 draft rankings and likely would’ve been picked in the first three rounds if he had not withdrawn.

He’ll be draft eligible after spending two seasons in college.