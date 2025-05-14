Jay Johnson Likes Where No. 1 LSU Is and Where They’re Going

No. 1 LSU heads to South Carolina to finish out the SEC regular season. The Tigers, coming off a huge series win last week against Arkansas, is a consensus No. 1 in the polls and Jay Johnson tells Tiger Rag Radio he feels good about where the Tigers are and how they’ve gotten there. He says he hasn’t thought much about facing former LSU coach and friend Paul Mainieri, the Gamecocks first-year coach, but Johnson says he’s looking forward to facing PM for the first time ever in a venue which Johnson says is one of the best in college baseball.
Related Articles
LSU pitcher Griffin Herring impresses in first start of summer ball
LSU pitcher Griffin Herring has started his summer ball season with the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod League, and he’s picked up right where he left off. Herring was one of the best pitchers […]
LSU’s offense explodes for 15 runs in a four-inning stretch in 16-7 win over Louisiana Tech
LSU bats were in a deep freeze for the first four innings Monday night against Louisiana Tech. And they weren’t. What started as a flicker in the Tigers’ one-run, three-hit fifth inning raged into a […]
Arkansas handles LSU in third round at SEC Tournament, 5-4, pushing Tigers into elimination game on Friday
Arkansas scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, three coming after a controversial catcher’s interference call when it looked like the inning was over, and then held on to […]
