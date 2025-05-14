Jay Johnson Likes Where No. 1 LSU Is and Where They’re Going

No. 1 LSU heads to South Carolina to finish out the SEC regular season. The Tigers, coming off a huge series win last week against Arkansas, is a consensus No. 1 in the polls and Jay Johnson tells Tiger Rag Radio he feels good about where the Tigers are and how they’ve gotten there. He says he hasn’t thought much about facing former LSU coach and friend Paul Mainieri, the Gamecocks first-year coach, but Johnson says he’s looking forward to facing PM for the first time ever in a venue which Johnson says is one of the best in college baseball.