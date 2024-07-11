Jay Johnson and LSU baseball add another right-hander from U.S. Collegiate team in transfer portal

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has added another player in the transfer portal. PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

Anthony Eyanson, a right-handed pitcher from UC San Diego, committed to LSU baseball through the transfer portal on Wednesday.

LSU has now added 12 players from the transfer portal, including Eyanson, and seven of them are right-handed pitchers:

  1. Chandler Dorsey – Transfer from South Florida.
  2. Zac Cowan – Transfer from Wofford.
  3. Deven Sheerin – Transfer from Mount St. Mary’s.
  4. Connor Benge – Transfer from Dallas Baptist.
  5. Jacob Mayers – Transfer from Nicholls State.
  6. Luke Hayden – Transfer from Indiana State.

Eyanson, who had a 3.07 ERA in 82 innings during his past season at UC San Diego, with 85 strikeouts and 24 walks. was selected to participate on the U.S. Collegiate National Team this summer.

Anthony Eyanson
Antony Eyanson spent two seasons at UC San Diego

He spent two seasons at UC San Diego. As a freshman in 2023, he had a 4.34 ERA in 29 innings.
Eyanson was the No. 52 right-handed pitcher in California from the Class of 2022, according to Perfect Game.

