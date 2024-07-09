Jay Johnson and LSU Baseball Add a Big Bat, Potential Key Infielder to its 2025 Roster on Tuesday

Daniel Dickinson, a top player in the transfer portal from Utah Valley State and a potential replacement for Tommy White at third base, committed to LSU baseball on Tuesday. ​

Dickinson has played primarily at second base but also has experience at third base and shortstop. ​

He has been playing with the U.S. Collegiate National Team during the summer and is projected to be a first-round draft choice in the 2025 MLB draft.

Dickinson had an impressive season at Utah Valley, hitting 18 home runs, stealing 32 bases, and posting a 1.131 on-base plus slugging percentage in 58 games. ​

Dickinson is the 11th player from the transfer portal and the fifth positional player from a Division I school. ​

The only other potential third baseman LSU has added this offseason is junior college transfer Tanner Reaves. Reaves is not primarily a third baseman. ​

There is a possibility that high school signee and third baseman Kale Fountain could also join LSU in 2025, but the Tigers will have to wait and see on Fountain, who is considered a top-125 prospect next week’s MLB Draft according to MLB.com.