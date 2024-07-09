Jay Johnson and LSU Baseball Add a Big Bat, Potential Key Infielder to its 2025 Roster on Tuesday

Daniel Dickinson, a top player in the transfer portal from Utah Valley State and a potential replacement for Tommy White at third base, committed to LSU baseball on Tuesday.
Dickinson has played primarily at second base but also has experience at third base and shortstop.
He has been playing with the U.S. Collegiate National Team during the summer and is projected to be a first-round draft choice in the 2025 MLB draft.
Dickinson had an impressive season at Utah Valley, hitting 18 home runs, stealing 32 bases, and posting a 1.131 on-base plus slugging percentage in 58 games.
Dickinson is the 11th player from the transfer portal and the fifth positional player from a Division I school.
The only other potential third baseman LSU has added this offseason is junior college transfer Tanner Reaves. Reaves is not primarily a third baseman.
There is a possibility that high school signee and third baseman Kale Fountain could also join LSU in 2025, but the Tigers will have to wait and see on Fountain, who is considered a top-125 prospect next week’s MLB Draft according to MLB.com.
